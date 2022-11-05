NCRTC To Install Travelators At Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station, Floats Tender

The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will have facilities like that at an airport and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to install travelators on a pathway connecting it with the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

The NCRTC is implementing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut.

A senior official said Sarai Kale Khan is one of the major stations on the 82-km-long corridor.

Six travelators will be installed on the 280-metre-long foot overbridge. The NCRTC has floated a tender to execute the project that will provide seamless multi-modal integration between Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations.

The official of the NCRTC, which has put up a stall at the 15th Urban Mobility India Conference & Expo here, said that travelators are usually installed for a distance of 500 metres or more where the commuters have to walk for a longer distance.

"Though the distance between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is around 300 metres, the passengers travelling to and from Hazrat Nizamuddin station are likely to be travelling with baggage.

"Hence, a travelator was considered important along with the foot overbridge. It will allow passengers to interchange trains without exiting the stations," the official told PTI.

It will especially prove to be beneficial to the elderly, children, women, specially-abled people and commuters travelling with heavy luggage to and from Hazrat Nizamuddin station, he said.

Travelators or moving walkways are usually installed at airports for the hassle-free movement of commuters.

"It has been observed over the past few years that in many public transport services, due to longer walkways or lack of proper connectivity, people either have to walk long distances or take another vehicle to reach the other means of transport after exiting the premise.

"It creates overcrowding and hinders the movement of traffic and a jam-like condition arises almost on a daily basis around the public transport hub. Pedestrians along with commuters have to struggle with overcrowding and haywire traffic," the NCRTC official said.

The entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023.

With multi-modal integration at its core, the Sarai Kalen Khan RRTS station is strategically planned and located in close vicinity of Delhi Metro Station, Indian Railways' Hazrat Nizamuddin station and Vir Haqiqat Rai Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

This station will also be the converging point of all three RRTS corridors of the first phase -- Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Meerut. Interoperability will facilitate commuters to travel from one corridor to another without any hassle, the official said.

Due to its favourable location and interoperability between the corridors, this station is expected to experience lakhs of commuters, the official added.

The RRTS corridor would cut down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55 minutes from the current three-four hours by road.

The trains that will run on the RRTS corridor will primarily consist of six coaches, comprising five standard and one premium class coach.

Each standard class coach will have three doors on one side and the premium class coach will have two doors. Accordingly, there will be a total of 17 doors on the entire train. Based on this, a total of 17 platform screen doors will be installed on each platforms of RRTS stations.