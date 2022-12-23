NC's Farooq Abdullah Attacks Forces Again; Asks 'Has Terrorism Ended In Kashmir?'

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah said that even after years of the Centre abrogating Article 370, terrorism has not come to an end. He said, "Govt had said that with the removal of Article 370, terrorism will end. How many years has it been since its removal? Has terrorism ended (in the valley)?"

He made the statement in wake of the recent threats that the Kashmir Pandits employees are currently getting and are demanding relocation.

Recently, Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot Resistance Front (TRF) issued a threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package and warned them of more targeted killings. Also, earlier this month, a hitlist of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees was also released by TRF.

Kashmir Pandit employees working in the Valley under PM's Rehabilitation Package also shifted to Kashmir and are constantly urging for relocation.

Farooq Abdullah bats for peace talks with Pakistan

Farooq Abdullah earlier this month reiterated his call that India should be initiating peace talks with Pakistan. He said, "India under the present government will continue to make us strong in Arab relationships. At the same time, I must be honest about it. Unless we have a better relationship with our neighbour Pakistan, we will never see peace in India. We will never see Muslims coming up because they are supposed to be traitors. We (Muslims) are not traitors, we are Indians, as good as anyone else and much better than them in many times. But this stance and tensions between these two neighbours have really destroyed Muslims in a larger number."

About Article 370

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This meant that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped.

