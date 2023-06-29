NCSC Summons Punjab Officials In Case Against AAP Minister Kataruchak

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has summoned Punjab officials to appear before the commission for hearing on July 31st in a sexual harassment case against Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. The complaint was filed against the minister by a male victim. The commission has asked Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP) and Amritsar Border range Inspector General (IG) to be present before the commission along with an action taken report, cyber details gathered, case files and other relevant documents.

Earlier on the order of Chairman NCSC, Vijay Sampla, the commission had sent a notice to the Punjab officials on May 5th to take action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister and to submit a report to the commission. But, even after several days no action was taken by the Punjab officials. After noticing the ignorance of the Punjab officials, the NCSC on May 25th and June 5th again issued notices to the officials to ensure immediate action and further submit the report failing which the commission warned them of action for their negligence. It was after these two notices that the DIG, Amritsar Border range on June 12th sent the action taken report in the matter to the NCSC.

Male victim had filed a complaint against the minister of sexual harassment

Now, after over two weeks that the DIG submitted the report, the NCSC summoned the Punjab officials to appear on July 31st at 11 AM. Further, the investigating officer has also been asked to be present for the hearing before the commission. Meanwhile, on the instructions of the commission, the victim was provided security cover in May, 2023, after he made a complaint to the commission that he was being continuously threatened by the minister and his associates.

Talking exclusively to Republic, NCSC Chairman, Vijay Sampla said, “We have sought an action taken report from the officials and also asked the Punjab officials to appear before the commission. We are not satisfied with the action taken report as the DIG had written in his report that a SIT was formed on this and the petitioner came to the police and told them that he wants to take back his complaint. We are only saying that if he has given a complaint to the commission then the complaint will be taken back from the commission only. Police is no one to take back the report. The petitioner will have to come to the commission and tell us directly if he has to take back the complaint.”

“We also sensed something fishy as the complainant approached us citing that he is receiving threat calls and we wrote to the police to provide him security. See we understand that the complaint is against the AAP minister, he would be influential enough to pressurize the victim,” Sampla said.

He further added, “We will hear from everyone on the 31st, and if needed we would recommend the police to frame charges in the future, if he is found guilty after investigation. But, the investigation should happen.”