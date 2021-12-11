NCW Chairperson To Write To Jharkhand CM Over DGP's Insensitive Attitude On Women Issues

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday, December 11, said that she will write to Jharkhand Cheif Minister Hemant Soren regarding the DGP Neeraj Sinha's insensitive behaviour on women's issues, including dowry death and rape attempt to murder. Speaking to ANI in Ranchi, Rekha Sharma said that she met with the DGP regarding 300 pending cases which weren't responded to by the police but received no serious response to the same.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told ANI, "We had already sent him the concerned issues, he was neither prepared nor carrying any Action Taken Report (ATR). He was dodging his answers. He was very casual. I didn't find seriousness in the meeting. There were matters related to dowry death, rape attempt to murder. He was not serious about such matters. I find it disturbing".

According to NCW Chairperson, DGP was not serious about the issues as the discussions made it feel like friends meeting casually for tea.

"Since I had met CM before meeting with DGP, I could not take up this matter to him. I will write to CM and the Governor demanding instruction to DGP to take women's matters seriously", she added.

NCW lashes out at Jharkhand Speaker over contentious letter to mental hospital

During Rekha Sharma's Jharkhand stay, she also paid a visit to the state government-run mental hospital where she claimed to have found many mentally fit women wrongly hospitalised. Citing a case, she alleged that Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto had written the letter to keep a woman in the hospital stating she was mentally ill. But in reality, she was suffering from OCD.

Expressing distress over Speaker's letter, Rekha Sharma said, "I will write a formal letter to CM and Speaker that they should not advantage of their political influence. If taking advantage, do so to help women not to make them suffer".

She added that Speaker was very irresponsible to write such a letter as he is neither a doctor nor has consulted an expert on the matter to declare a woman mentally challenged.

She further raised questions over pertaining issues including women trafficking and witch-hunting practice in Jharkhand. As per NCW Chairperson's statement, these are the two serious issues prevalent in Jharkhand and no measure has been taken to curb the same.

Rekha Sharma added that though there is a law is in place to prevent the witch-craft practice, there is also a pressing requirement for a State Women Commission in Jharkhand.

(With ANI inputs)

