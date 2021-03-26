NCW Chief Demands Capital Punishment For Two Convicts In Nikita Tomar Murder Case

A fast-track court in Haryana's Faridabad will be pronouncing the quantum of punishment of the two convicted Tausif and Rehan in the famous Nikita Tomar murder case on March 26. Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in a crime caught on camera.

Police had said that Nikita was murdered in Ballabhgarh in the Faridabad district on October 26 by Tausif, who had been pressuring her to marry him. On March 24, prime accused Tausif and another man, Rehan, were held guilty and a third accused Azharuddin acquitted in the case, defence counsel Adal Singh Rawat said.

'This crime is worth capital punishment'

As Nikita Tomar's verdict is all set to be pronounced, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma spoke to Republic TV and demanded nothing less than the death penalty for the culprits. She said, "I would like to thank the judiciary for giving the judgment in a span of 5 months which is I guess a record in these types of cases. We want the judgment to come on time so that thought of harassing any woman will fear the person. It is on the judge to decide the quantum of punishment but I believe this crime is worth capital punishment in which a young professional was murdered who in the coming future might have represented India." READ | Nikita Tomar's father seeks speedy enaction of law against love jihad, appeals to parties

"Her parents educated her made her that she was going to be self-dependent. That girl was murdered in a gruesome manner. I would like to say, ask and demand to give capital punishment," added NCW Chairperson.

Nikita Tomar was a final-year B. Com student. She had stepped out of her college after an exam when Tausif confronted her, trying to force her into a car. The Faridabad police filed a 700-page charge sheet before the court on November 6, less than two weeks after the murder The trial began on December 1 and final arguments in the case ended on March 23.

(Image Credits: ANI)