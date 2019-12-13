The Debate
NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Rape In India' Remark

General News

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma condemned Rahul Gandhi's remark over rape. She Said, "I failed to understand Rahul Gandhi's Statment

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:

NCW Cheif Rekha Sharma condemned Rahul Gandhi's remark over rape. She said, "I failed to understand Rahul Gandhi's Statment. Under Make in India Initiative PM Modi invited investors of other countries to come and invest in India. What do we conclude by his statement? Is he inviting other people to come and Rape Indian women? I think Rahul Gandhi is oblivious about the words he has used. What has he done on the ground to prevent rapes? Has he done anything as an MP to ensure women security? This is just political gimmick."

