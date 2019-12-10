NCW Chief Echoes Nirbhaya's Mother's Demands, Supports Hanging Of Rapists On December 16

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma supported the demand to hang Nirbhaya’s rapists on December 16, the same day as the brutal incident. Earlier, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi too had expressed her approval for this demand. Maintaining that this would serve as a powerful deterrent, she appealed to the government to set up fast track courts which would ensure justice within a time frame of not more than 6 months.The NCW chief stressed for the need to make women feel safe and secure.

Rekha Sharma remarked, “I totally support this. This will, I think more than deterrent, people should know that this should happen to them if they commit such kinds of crimes and I totally support her. Somewhere, she will also get a peaceful mind after they will be hanged on December 16. There is nothing wrong in her asking for hanging on December 16.”

She added, “My message to the government is that we must have these fast track courts. We must have a time period in which they must be prosecuted and the punishment should be given in that time limit. Whether it is 3 months or 6 months, but it should not delay. It should not go beyond 6 months. Enough is enough now. Now is the time to change. We will not take it anymore. These monsters should not be allowed to live. We should make women safe and secure. They have every right to move on the roads and we cannot keep them in the house because these monsters are around.”

‘Bigger punishment than hanging’

She also commented on the farcical arguments put forth in the review petition of Akshay Thakur, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. Observing that the rapists were anything but human beings, she noted that everyone wanted them to be hanged. According to Sharma, they deserved an even more severe punishment than hanging.

The NCW chief opined, “I have gone through it and it is quite bizarre. I think it is totally bizarre. Not a single point will stand in the court. I don’t think the court will accept any point of this application. First thing is that they are talking about poor family and he is the only earner. How much was he earning? Was he earning? And what do you mean by poor family? Are they allowed to all these kinds of things when they are poor? Secondly, in this application, they are talking about human rights. Were they humans when they mutilated this girl, when they murdered this girl, raped this girl. I think they only have the body of human beings. They are worse than animals. And nobody will even like to kill animals the way we would want to hang them. Secondly, they were talking about non-violence. Were they thinking about non-violence when they were doing all these kinds of things to this young girl? Now, they are talking about Ved and Puranas. What Ved and Puranas have they read-I want to ask their advocate. How are they quoting Vedas and Puranas when they are not even human beings? The way they have treated this girl, the way they have murdered this girl- they deserve the punishment if there is any, bigger punishment than hanging, they deserve that. And already, they have lived more than they should have.”

