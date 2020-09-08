NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Goes Into Home Quarantine

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said that she has tested positive for Coronavirus infection on Tuesday after showing symptoms.

In a tweet, Sharma said she was having a cold and went for a COVID-19 test which turned out to be positive. She appealed those who came in her contact to get themselves tested. The NCW chief also said she is self-isolating at her home.

I got myself tested for COVID today as I was having cold and the report came came positive. Anyone came in my contact pl get yourself tested. I have home quarantined myself. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 8, 2020

India Coronavirus outbreak

A day earlier, India surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. As per the latest reports shared by the Union Health Ministry shared on September 8, in the past 24 hours, 75,809 new Coronavirus cases and 1,133 more deaths have been reported. Tally of people who have recovered from the infection in India so far is 33,23,950 and currently, active cases are 8,83,697.

Moreover, India scaled another peak after its cumulative tests surpassed 5 crores on Tuesday. As per the Health Ministry, 5,06,50,128 have been conducted of which 0,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The tests per million (TPM) have seen a sharp rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of today. There are 1,668 test labs in the country; 1035 labs in the government sector and 633 private labs.

(PTI Photo)

