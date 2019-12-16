NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Says 'truth Has Prevailed' After Sengar's Conviction

After the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court on Monday, the Chief of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma spoke to Republic TV and said that “truth has prevailed”. She said that she accepts the court’s decision and will be looking at the kind of sentence that Sengar will have to serve. The 17-year-long serving BJP MLA of Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh.

Rekha Sharma on Sengar’s conviction

Talking about Sengar’s conviction, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said, “I will say that truth prevails, though it took a long time but finally the conviction is done, and we will be waiting for the sentence that is pending to be announced by the court. I always say that justice delayed is justice denied and it has taken a long time. But finally, I must say that truth prevailed, and I welcome this verdict of the court.”

Sengar convicted

BJP leader and former party MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been convicted in the Unnao rape case. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court reserved its verdict on December 10 in the case of kidnapping and rape of the woman in 2017, when she was a minor. Following the nation-wide outrage, BJP was forced to expel Sengar who was associated with the party for 17 years. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had said he was likely to pronounce the verdict on December 16 after the conclusion of the hearing of final arguments by the CBI and the accused in the case. The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court's direction.

The case against Sengar

On July 28 this year, the woman who had accused Sengar was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. During the trial in the rape case which was held in-camera, thirteen prosecution witnesses and nine defence witnesses were examined. The mother and uncle of the rape survivor were the main witnesses in the case.

A special court was also held at AIIMS hospital here to record the statement of the rape survivor, who was admitted thereafter she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow following the car crash. The woman and her family have been provided CRPF security as per the apex court's orders. They have now been shifted to rented accommodation in the national capital with the assistance of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

