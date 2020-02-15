NCW Chief Slams College On Absurd Pledge, Calls Maha minister 'mad' For Justifying The Act

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma has expressed disbelief at the bizarre incident of a college in Amravati, Maharashtra where students were forced to pledge against involvement in any form of love affair. Rekha Sharma taking to Twitter, also hit out at the unreasonable justification of the Maharashtra minister of Woman and Child Development Yashomati Thakur over the incident calling her 'mad'.

The Maharashtra minister of Woman and Child Development Yashomati Thakur reportedly said that the college must have made the students take a non-binding pledge with reference to the recent case in Wardha where a stalker set a woman on fire, who later succumed to her injuries.

The bizarre incident

Sharma's tweet was in the context of a bizarre incident in which, students of the Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day whereby they had to vow against involvement in any form of a love affair or love marriage. As per sources, the administration of the all-girls college forced the students to take the pledge.

The pledge:

"I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty."

The horrific incident in Wardha

On February 3, a 25-year-old lecturer, a resident of Hinganghat in Wardha district was set ablaze by a stalker while she was on the way to college. Having suffered 40% burns, she was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital and Research Centre in Nagpur. The state government had specially flown in Dr Sunil Keswani, the director of the National Burns Centre to supervise her treatment.