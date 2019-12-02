NCW Chief Slams Telangana CM For 'useless Statement', Asks 'are Women Prisoners For Life?'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Monday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accusing him of making an egregious statement on the gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. Emphasizing that women had equal rights, she called upon the Telangana CM to provide a safe environment for women and girls. Moreover, Sharma slammed Rao for giving “useless statements”.

The NCW chief said, “Firstly, we need to sensitize Chief Minister towards gender. Because he doesn’t know the law of the land that we have equal rights and everything. So, rather than imprisoning women inside the home, he should provide safety on roads. He should provide a safe environment for women and girls, where they can work, they can go for work, whatever women want to do, they can do in a safe and secure environment. That is what the Chief Minister needs to know at this time and he should work towards safety than giving unnecessarily useless statements.”

'Why no curfew time for these men?'

Sharma also highlighted how there was a link between the insensitivity of the lawmakers and the police. Maintaining that all the advice was directed only towards women, she stated that the restrictions should instead be imposed for men who created problems for women on the roads. Earlier, the NCW Chief took to Twitter to express her anguish over the CM’s statement.

Sharma remarked, “See when the lawmakers say these kinds of things, and then they are advising women to do all these things, how will we see police improve? Police work directly under these lawmakers. When they themselves don’t know the rights of women, what will they teach to these police people? Whether it is police or these lawmakers or leaders, they always say something wrong about the women only rather than men who are creating trouble for women on roads. They are teaching women to wear certain kinds of dresses, they are teaching women not to say a few things, they are asking women not to walk out at a certain time. Why are all these dos and don’ts for women? Why are they not keeping the men who are creating trouble for women at their own residences? Why no curfew time for these men who don’t behave according to the law of the land.”

Shocked to hear @TelanganaCMO saying that women should be home by 8 pm.Are women prisoners for life and have to stay in door to keep themselves safe? And are crimes not happening inside the homes?

Women have equal rights at public places and we need to teach this to Honorable CM — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 2, 2019

