NCW Chief To Write To Maha DGP On Yasmeen Wankhede's Complaint, Slams Invasion Of Privacy

Fighting back the targeted harassment against her brother NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Yasmeen Wankhede lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday highlighting the 'invasion of privacy' of her family. In the letter, she asked the NCW chief to take cognizance of the mud-slinging being done by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and how the women in the family from Wankhede's wife to his deceased mother were being targetted in public.

On Wednesday, NCW chief Rekha Sharma spoke exclusively to Republic TV where she confirmed that she had received Yasmeen's complaint and assured that the matter would be taken up with the Maharashtra DGP. Strongly condemning Nawab Malik's tweets, where he shared images of Sameer Wankhede's ex-wife, Rekha Sharma said politicians had no right to drag a woman's private life into public just to stoke up a religion/caste angle.

Discussing the letter, NCW chief Rekha Sharma told Republic TV and said, "Unfortunately, I was not informed what all was happening with women. Otherwise, there are many cases where we take suo-moto. I will take cognizance (of how Wankhede's ex-wife's photos are being tweeted by Nawab Malik). No matter what religion or caste a woman belongs to, they have no business to drag them for their personal benefits."

"They have no shame of highlighting a woman's private life like this. Just because a man holds a position, does not give others the right to invade the privacy of his family members or the women of his family. We will take suo-moto on this as well. His ex-wife will be consulted and after her approval, we will look into that as well. Otherwise, I am taking action today (on Yasmeen's complaint). I will speak to the Maharashtra DGP. If the police will not take action, I will personally go to Maharashtra and meet the DGP," she added.

Family under tremendous emotional pressure: Wankhede

On Monday, Wankhede issued a statement over his multi-religious heritage, verifying that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', Wankhede stated that the allegations by Nawab Malik were 'defamatory' in nature and an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Pained by the continuous attack by Malik, he added that his family was under 'tremendous mental and emotional pressure'. He also confirmed that he married one Dr Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954). Wankhede revealed that he later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in a Hindu marriage in 2017 after his divorce in 2016.