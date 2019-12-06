NCW Chief Rekha Sharma: 'Would Have Been Better If Justice Was Done By Court Of Law'

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad rape accused encounter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma said that she would have been happy had the accused got speedy punishment through the court of law instead of a police encounter. “It would have been better if justice was done by the court of law. I don’t know what was the situation, in which situation they (police) had encountered them, for that, police is the best person to reply. But, if what they are saying is true that they (accused) were running away with a gun and they snatched the gun that means they are criminals and at that point of time, police must have taken the decision to kill them and in that situation that was the best what they did, but still I would say that we wanted a proper justice and speedy justice and that too through courts."

The horrific incident

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe had stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on the same night she went missing. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver who had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Ten teams had been formed to crack the case and four persons allegedly involved in the case were arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The accused reportedly tried to escape and that is when they were killed in an encounter. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident had outraged the entire nation.

