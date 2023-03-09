NCW Chief Writes To Raj DGP To Probe Pulwama Widows Being Assaulted By Cops, Demands ATR

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to DGP Rajasthan on Thursday to probe the matter and look into the allegations of mistreatment and assault raised by the widows of three CRPF jawans. It further stated that a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) must be apprised.

Widows accuse Rajasthan cops of insulting them

This comes after widows of three CRPF personnel who were martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack, leveled allegations against the Rajasthan cops for insulting them on Monday while they were staging a protest at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur. The women accused the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling the promises that were earlier made to them. Also, the three widows sought permission from Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for euthanasia (to end their own lives).

The wife of martyr Rohitash Lamba, 23-year-old Manju Lamba spoke to Republic TV and said, "The government doesn’t listen to us, instead uses police to disperse us. We (three wives of Pulwama martyrs) went to express our despair to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but he never paid heed to our demands. Why doesn't he have time to listen to us? Police officials behaved atrociously and we are not even given basic respect."

She further added, "We are ready to end our lives. This is not the first time we are facing this disrespect." Notably, the wives of Pulwama martyrs were insulted by Rajasthan cops for seeking compensation from the Chief Minister.

Rajnath Singh speaks to Rajasthan Chief Minister

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his state police's shocking misbehaviour with the widows. He also asked for details of the incident and demanded action by the state government into the matter. During conversation, Gehlot assured strict action on the incident and promised to fulfill the demands of martyrs' wives.

Sachin Pilot meets protesting women

After reports of Rajasthan government ignoring the demands of the widows of Pulwama martyrs, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met the protesting women and assured support to them.

Pilot said, "They (widows of Pulwama martyrs) are protesting for the last few days in Jaipur. We should all join hands and provide every sort of support to these women as their husbands have given up their lives for the nation. The state government should give them appropriate compensation to them."

Demands of the widows

The protesting widows' demands include installing statues of the jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds, and developing roads in their village. Since February 28, they have been holding protests, led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister slammed BJP and alleged that some of the leaders disrespected the widows of Pulwama martyrs and used them for their political means.