NCW Delegation Arrives In Manipur, To Meet Gangrape Survivor

A delegation of three members from the National Commission for Women (NCW) led by Rekha Sharma arrived in Manipur on Sunday, July 23. The purpose of their visit was to engage with various communities and address pertinent issues faced by the people. Notably, Rekha Sharma is scheduled to meet with the survivor of the Manipur gang-rape today.

Previously, the NCW had sent a letter to the state authority, and Sharma had then stated, "We are in touch with the officers from Manipur. Not one specific but there were many complaints, and that too from people outside India and outside Manipur. Firstly, it had to be clarified whether whatever was written was true. Manipur government has to clarify, and if it is true, then they have to work on it. So, accordingly, we wrote to them."

Adding to the momentum, Swati Maliwal, the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), also landed in Manipur on the same day. She emphasised that her visit was solely intended to assist the suffering population and that she refrained from engaging in any political activities during her stay.

What the DCW chief said: