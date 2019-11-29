NCW Guarantees 'assistance To Family', Seeks Immediate Action On Hyderabad Woman Murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said that there will be a suo moto cognisance taken over the lady doctor who was brutally murdered in Hyderabad. The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP) over the issue. Sharma also said that a member from the NCW will be visiting Hyderabad to assist the family of the victim.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rekha Sharma said, "We have taken a suo moto, written to the DGP and simultaneously sending a member of NCW to help the family and take up the matter with the police because there is no arrest till now. Though they are claiming that there are cameras around and the toll plaza was just 50 meters away and no arrest has yet been made."

"We are taking it very seriously we are taking the matter up with the government of Telangana because many women are working in Hyderabad and this kind of incident happens at 8.30 pm so I think women in that city are not safe today. I am not going to leave the matter until the accused are punished for the gruesome act," she added.

Speaking about the safety of Women nationwide she said, "This kind of incident shows the mindset of the people that any women alone on the road can be attacked and not only physically but sexually and they can even kill here. This shows the mindset of those people who are already on the road who are searching for women to attack and why are these criminally minded people roaming around safely why is the law and order missionary cant work on them and why can't they be caught."

The letter to DGP & Commissioner of Police:

In a series of tweets Rekha Sharma condemned the act she said, "A horrible and horrific incident happened in a city where many many young girls from all over the country are working. How the hell we will make our daughters independent when they are not secure to move around? It's like wolves out on prowl on roads.taking it up." "Sending a member to Hyderabad to assist the family and take it up with the police. The NCW won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve," she added.

The incident

Narrating the harrowing experience of the 27-year old doctor whose charred remains were found by Hyderabad police on Thursday, the victim's sister said that the victim had parked her two-wheeler near a Shamshabad toll plaza. She then said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her vehicle to allegedly repair a puncture. The victim's sister had said that the victim had called her asking her to speak with her as she felt scared. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

