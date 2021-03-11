NCW Lambasts Ex-Haryana CM Hooda For Making Women MLAs Pull His Tractor: 'Lowers Dignity'

Taking cognizance of the shocking incident where women MLAs were seen pulling a tractor ridden by ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that the act 'lowered dignity of women'. Condemning Hooda's insensitivity, she said even if the women were not forced, Hooda must have thought about it. She urged any women MLAs who were forced to take part of the event to complain to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

NCW slams Hooda for 'tractor pulling' video

"If women toil for livelihood, I've no problem. But if a man- a political leader, is sitting on tractor & a woman is pulling it, it lowers the dignity of women and the person on the tractor. Mr. Hooda should've thought, " said Sharma. READ | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar wins trust vote with 55 votes against no-confidence motion

Haryana CM breaks down in Assembly

Reacting to visuals of women MLAs allegedly pulling a tractor driven by ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda on Women's Day, CM Manohar Lal Khattar broke down in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday, lamenting at the insult to women. He said it pained him when he saw his predecessor riding a tractor during a protest against fuel price hike on Monday and women legislators of the party pulling it with ropes. While addressing the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said that he could not sleep all night due to the visuals he saw on the television.

Khattar said, "If they had to protest, women members should have been sitting on the tractor and their male counterparts should have pulled it. I could not sleep all night. You should be ashamed of yourself. If you had to protest, you should have pulled the tractor." Khattar said that on one hand the world was celebrating International Women's Day and on the other Bhupinder Singh Hooda sat in the driver's seat while Congress' women MLAs were pulling the tractor.

Similarly, Union Woman and Child welfare minister Smriti Irani slammed Hooda for 'insulting his party's women MLAs and workers' by making them pull his tractor with ropes. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister accused Congress of insulting female MLAs and workers. She wrote, "On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to celebrate entrepreneurial prowess of the country's Nari Shakti, the Congress insulted its women MLA and workers of Haryana by making them "Bandhua Mazdoor" to pull off a political tractor stunt." The BJP government recently survived a trust vote called by Congress.