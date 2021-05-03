NCW Launches Helpline Number For Pregnant Women Who Need Assistance Amid COVID-19

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma spoke to Republic TV on Monday sharing details of the helpline number that has been launched by the body for providing assistance to expectant mothers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last week we launched a helpline for pregnant women although we are not denying requests from other women. In the second wave, we have seen pregnant women suffering, whether they have COVID or they don't have. We have made a panel of doctors for online consultations," said Rekha Sharma.

"There are also many women who are pregnant and in advanced stages of pregnancy or those who have just delivered and are suffering from a lack of oxygen. Some ask us for medicine and ration delivery, or hospital beds. We are trying out best, scarcity of both oxygen and beds are there but our team is collecting data and we are also working closely with the states and DMs, Heath Secretaries of the states. We are doing whatever to help them out. We have a list of people who can help us," she added.

The NCW chief also clarified that the WhatsApp number-- +9354954224 is only for messaging and not for calling. She also urged all pregnant mothers to opt for online consultations and online ordering of medicines instead of venturing out amid the pandemic which could put the unborn fetus at risk.

"This is only a WhatsApp number, calling is not allowed. So people can WhatsApp us and fill in details and then send it back to us. We have few doctors for online consultations and I recommend this especially for pregnant women who are not COVID positive that they should order medicines online. Or they can reach us and we will do that for them. They should not go out. Even physically fit women are not recommended to go out and when it comes to the matter of an unborn baby then they should definitely take precautions," she added.

India reported 3,68,147 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday which took the total number of active cases in the country to 34,13,642. In a span of 24 hours, the nation also recorded 3,00,732 recoveries while 3,417 lost their lives to COVID-19.