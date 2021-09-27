NCW Launches Training And Capacity Building Programme For Women In Dairy Farming

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a countrywide training and capacity building programme for women in dairy farming.

In a statement, the NCW said it is collaborating with agricultural universities all across India to identify and train women associated with dairy farming and allied activities in different aspects such as value addition, quality enhancement, packaging and marketing of dairy products among others.

The NCW said the first programme under the project was organised on 'Value Added Dairy products' for women self help groups at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, in association with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said women in rural India are involved in every part of dairy farming, and yet they have been unable to attain financial independence.

"The NCW, through its project, aims to empower women and help them achieve financial independence by training them in quality enhancement of dairy products, its value addition, packaging and increasing the shelf life and marketing of their products,” she said.

