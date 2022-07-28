NCW Summons Adhir Ranjan To Explain 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; Seeks Sonia's Intervention

After Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' and igniting a major sexism controversy, the National Commission For Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to the Congress leader to appear before it in person and to tender a written explanation for his remarks on August 3 at 11: 30 AM.

The NCW has also written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his derogatory remark.

Claiming it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately, Chowdhury justified himself and called it a slip of tongue. While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, he said, "Why should I apologise to the BJP? Who are they? It was a mistake... I have never used this word before in any of my media addresses. The ruling party, in a deliberate design, is trying to make mountain out of a molehill."

On Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had made the comment when Congress was protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati....(pause)..Rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

'Will Apologise To President, Not Hypocrites': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Meanwhile, Chowdhury announced that he had sought time to meet the President. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered to apologise if the President was offended by his remark. He called the BJP leaders "hypocrites" and ruled out the possibility of tendering an apology to them. Chowdhury's remark snowballed into a massive controversy with BJP MPs and Ministers in both Houses of Parliament demanding Sonia Gandhi's apology.

Defending himself again, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "If I committed a mistake, I accepted it. Watch my video. I addressed her 'Rashtrapati' three times before calling her 'Rashtrapatni'. It slipped out after I said 'Rashtrapati'.