NCW Summons West Bengal DGP; Seeks Report On Crimes Against Women In Post-poll Violence

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday summoned West Bengal DGP Virendra, seeking a report on the action taken by the state police in matters related to post-poll violence against women. The West Bengal DGP has been asked to appear before the NCW office on May 31 at 12.30 PM with the 'a complete action report on matters related to crimes against women, FIRs registered and action taken thereof from 1st April.' The body had taken suo-motto cognizance of the West Bengal violence after reports of alleged rape and assault against women post the May 2 results began doing the rounds.

NCW sends notice to DGP WB, asking him to appear before the Commission on May 31st at 12.30 pm with complete action taken reports on matters related to crimes against women, FIRs registered & acton taken thereof from 1st April in connection with post-poll violence in the state. pic.twitter.com/RCIP6lEr2M — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

West Bengal violence

After the TMC returned to power with a thumping majority crossing double-ton, violence ensued onto the streets of West Bengal with its cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state in the name of its 'victory celebrations'. Days later, reports of hundreds crossing the Bengal-Assam border came to light. Assam Chief Minister (then Health Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that almost 300-400 Bengal BJP workers had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam to escape the brutality under the TMC regime. He also shared visuals of camps being set at the border for those who had run away from the state.

The violence was particular severe in Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar who visited the Nandigram village earlier this month said that the people were heartbroken over the suffering and questioned why they 'dared to vote' in the assembly elections.

On my visit to unprecedented post poll violence affected areas #Nandigram faced heart rendering state of affairs ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ -people’s lives devastated unimaginably, being made to suffer as they ‘dared to vote’! Heartbroken people losing hope in democracy and law. pic.twitter.com/Cjqih9VRo0 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 16, 2021

The Home Ministry has constituted a four-member team to evaluate the ground situation in West Bengal in the aftermath of the violence. Several petitions have been filed in the Calcutta HC as well as a plea in the Supreme Court demanding a President's rule in the state and relief for the victims of the violence.