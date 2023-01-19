NCW Takes Cognisance As Drunk Man Molests & Drags DCW Chief; Seeks Police Report In 2 Days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the incident where Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was molested and dragged by a car for 10-12 metres near All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the episode points fingers at women's safety in the national capital.

"We have taken cognizance of the incident. This points the finger at the safety of women in Delhi. Though police have arrested the man behind this, why did such an incident happen in the first place?" Sharma said.

The NCW chief has also written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to personally intervene in the affair and to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused. The NCW also sought a detailed action taken report within 2 days.

Delhi women's panel chief dragged by car for 10-15 metres near AIIMS, man arrested

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal was allegedly molested by an inebriated man and dragged by his car for a few metres with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window as the accused drove on. The 47-year-old man, identified as, Harish Chandra, has been arrested by the Police.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the DCW chief said, "I was on an inspection. I wanted to inspect the safety procedures that are in place, what measures the police have taken and how a woman feels when she is alone at night...I was doing that."

"One car stopped next to me and started gesturing to drop me somewhere. I told him 'I don't need your help my relatives are coming'. He kept gesturing and then very grudgingly moved away and then took a U-turn after 5-10 minutes and then again gesture to me. I recognised him. He started making lewd gestures. It was just sick."

She added, "When I tried to stop him he rolled over the window and my hand got stuck and he pressed the accelerator hard because of which I was dragged for 10-15 metres and I was screaming. Another man from my team jumped. When he started running behind the car, he (the driver) let me go. It was really scary."