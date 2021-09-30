NCW Takes Cognizance After Rape Survivor IAF Officer Subjected To Banned Two-finger Test

A woman officer of the Indian Air Force, who was allegedly raped by her colleague, has claimed that she was forced to 'relive' the sexual assault trauma after she was subjected to a 'two-finger test' as part of the so-called medical examination.

The officer alleged that IAF doctors subjected her to the prohibited and intrusive two-finger test, which has triggered widespread outrage in the past for violating the survivor's right to privacy. The test is also believed to be unscientific.

The rape accused, a 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant, was arrested in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, following the officer's complaint. The victim claimed that she was sexually assaulted inside her room at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore, where she was undergoing training.

The woman officer approached the police after she felt that the investigation conducted by IAF was not satisfactory. The victim also claimed that she was made to sign some papers which she refused. The crime reportedly took place around two weeks ago.

The Indian Air Force has also issued a statement on the incident saying, "The IAF is cooperating with the police investigation and is also conducting an internal inquiry. We cannot comment any further as the matter is subjudice."

NCW condemns use of prohibited test, demands action

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the incident. Condemning the alleged use of the two-finger test on the survivor, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to Air Chief Marshal to look into the matter and take necessary steps.

"The National Commission for Women is utterly disappointed and strongly condemns the action of IAF doctors conducting the banned test on the victim, thereby violating the Supreme Court's decision and also the right of privacy and dignity of the victim," the letter stated.

The primary investigation into the case was conducted by an all-women team from Gandhipuram Police Station in the district. According to officials, the accused Flight Lieutenant went to Chhattisgarh for training at the Air Force college. His lawyer had earlier objected to the officer's arrest arguing that the city police do not have the powers to arrest an IAF officer.