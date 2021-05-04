NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Alleged Post-poll Violence Against Women In West Bengal

In the aftermath of the West Bengal election results, increased reports of violence are emerging from the state. Amid this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday informed that NCW has taken a suo motu cognizance of violence against women in West Bengal. Sharma also informed that she has written and spoken to West Bengal's DGP on the matter.

NCW takes suo motu on violence against women in West Bengal

Rekha Sharma has said that the DGP in his response claimed that the videos of violence against women have not been verified yet. However, the NCW chief cited social media reports which indicate the places where violence is taking place against women. She further added that instances of violence have been taking place in multiple areas in West Bengal. The NCW has therefore dispatched a team to West Bengal which also includes a legal expert. It has stated that it will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"Violence is not happening in one place, but many other places. In West Bengal, women are being attacked and their properties are set on fire, they are being thrashed. In some videos, it is also being said that women are being raped. I have sent a team to West Bengal along with a legal expert. We will conduct an inquiry into the matter and if possible, we will also meet the victims." said Rekha Sharma.

Wrote and talked to DGP #BengalViolence .Told him he should not be mook spectator of crime happening in the state against women and need 2act. To my horror he says they are still veryfing the videos. If this is the state of affairs, what help they will provide to women @HMOIndia — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 4, 2021

Sending a team headed by member @shyamalaskundar tomorrow to #WestBengal to inquire about the #WestBengalViolence against women. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 4, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal and BJP's response

As violence continues in West Bengal, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act on the issue. Dasgupta has urged Amit Shah to ramp up security and restore law and order in West Bengal. Vandalism, lootings, killings and loss of property have been reported from the state after the elections. The Union Home Ministry in return has sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government on the ongoing violence. Additionally, it has sought answers from the West Bengal government over the steps taken by it to bring the situation under control.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the Director-General of Police and the CP of Kolkata on the situation and sought a report from them. However, Dhankhar has claimed that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Bengal Home Department failed to forward the reports. The BJP has alleged that TMC cadre have been attacking its candidates and setting the saffron party's offices on fire. Moreover, BJP chief JP Nadda will be visiting the state on Wednesday and meet the victim's families. The BJP has also announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 to protest the violence perpetrated by TMC workers in the state. The dharna will be undertaken by following the COVID-19 protocols across the party's organisational mandals, the BJP has stated.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI