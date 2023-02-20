NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Remarks Made By BRS MLC On Telangana Guv; Issues Notice

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued notice and summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy to appear before it on February 21. The commission had served a notice on the legislator on February 14 where it took Suo moto cognisance against the legislator in connection with his controversial remarks on governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. Necessary action will be taken if he fails to appear, it added.

NCW summons BRS MLC

In an official communication to the MLC, the notice stated, "the National Commission of Women has taken Suo Motu cognisance of the derogatory remark made by you against Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. The remark is outrageous and demeaning to her dignity".

"Therefore, take notice that the commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 21.3.2023 at 11:30 A.M. wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in person on the aforesaid date and time. In default, the commission may proceed to take such action as it deems proper".

BRS MLC Uses Abusive Language Against Telangana Governor

BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy has allegedly used abusive language against the Governor in connection with her tussle with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Republic Day celebrations this year.

Backing KCR, Reddy hit out at the Telangana Governor as she has allegedly held on to a few bills that the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), is demanding to be passed. "You (Governor) are speaking whatever you want and frustration can be seen on your face and a smile too disappeared on your face. Today you are speaking, I am asking which constitution is the governor following," Reddy was heard saying in a video.

"KCR government is elected by the people. KCR government is blessed by the people. Among 119 MLAs, 105 MLAs belong to the BRS Party. All MLAs and MLCs have passed the bills and those bills have not been cleared by Governor who is sitting on them," Reddy further said.