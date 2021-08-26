NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Mysuru Gangrape Case, Demands Immediate Arrest Of Accused

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance in the case of the alleged gang rape of a girl in Mysuru. NCW Madam Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written a letter to Karnataka DGP to ensure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested.

National Commission for Women on Mysuru gang rape case

According to a press note released by the National Commission for Women on Thursday, Rekha Sharma has taken up the matter in which a woman was gang-raped at Chamundi hills in Mysuru, Karnataka. In her letter to the Director-General of Police, Karnataka, she has demanded the arrest of all the accused under the relevant provisions of the law. She is personally looking into the matter and will soon visit the survivor as well, the note added.

Also, the Commission has sought for providing adequate necessary compensation to the victim as per the Victim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1972 followed by necessary medical and counselling support.

Earlier, speaking on the matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraju Bommai on Wednesday ordered an investigation in the matter and has provided directions for arresting the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The girl was gangraped and hospitalized, while the boy was beaten badly. It's an unfortunate incident. My govt has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon & brought to justice."

Mysuru gang rape case

The incident took place on August 24 in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout where a girl student was allegedly gang-raped by around 6 men who also attacked the girl's friend who was with her. Later, an FIR was filed after the victim's relatives lodged a complaint at the Alanahally Police Station.

According to the District in-charge of Mysuru, ST Somashekar, the girl is receiving medical treatment at the hospital and her condition is stable whereas the boy is also undergoing treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta said the statement of the victim is yet to be recorded which will help in understanding what exactly happened on Tuesday night. Also, an investigation team has been formed for looking into the matter.

(Image Credits: PTI/Shutterstock)