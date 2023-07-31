NCW Team To Visit Kolkata Today To Probe Incidents Of Women Disrobed, Paraded Naked

The National Commission for Women team under the leadership of Chairperson Rekha Sharma is visiting Kolkata today (July 31) to probe the horrific incident in which a woman candidate contesting for the recently concluded panchayat polls was paraded naked in the area of Howrah. The team will also visit Malda where, as per a viral video that surfaced on social media on July 19, in a similar incident two women were assaulted and disrobed.

The NCW team will investigate these incidents and account their findings before coming up with a set of measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The NCW tweeted and said, “The NCW team is in Kolkata with The Chairperson @sharmarekha and heading to Howrah to investigate the horrific case of a woman brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by political goons. Then after will be headed to Malda. The team from NCW shall take into account its findings after interaction with all the concerned authorities; recommend remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidences in future.”

Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma on Friday (July 28) after the team’s visit to Manipur on Sunday (July 23) said that the commission would submit its report about the Manipur incident to the government within the next one or two days.

Horrific videos

A purported video of two women beaten and paraded naked in Malda surfaced on social media a few days back, the locals in Malda’s Pakuahat caught hold of the two women on suspicion of theft and thrashed them in full public view. No complaint was filed with the police in connection with the incident. However, the police have initiated an investigation and a report will be out soon.

In yet another incident in Howrah on Friday (July 21), a BJP worker from Howrah's South Panchala in West Bengal claimed that during the recent panchayat polls in the state, she was dragged outside the polling booth and her clothes were ripped off. The woman said that she has filed an FIR in the incident. “On the polling day (July 8), while the voting was ongoing, the TMC candidate of the same Gram Sabha named Hemanta Roy, and a few other TMC supported anti-social elements named Alfi Sk, Sukamal Panja, Sanju Das, Noor Alamand about 40-50 other miscreants physically assaulted me at the polling station. They hit me on my chest and head with sticks and pushed me out of the polling booth,” read the FIR filed in the Panchala police station.