NCW To Challenge Bombay HC's 'no Sexual Assault If No Skin Contact' Order In Supreme Court

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said it will move to the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court judgment which said groping without "skin to skin" contact is not a sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This judgment will not only have a cascading effect on various provisions involving the safety and security of women in general but also subject all women to ridicule, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said. It has trivialized the legal provisions provided by the legislature for the safety and security of women, she added.

"The NCW is challenging the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench judgment in Criminal Appeal No. 161 of 2020, Satish Ragde v. the State of Maharashtra dated 19.01.2021," Sharma said in a tweet.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, in a judgment passed on January 19, held that there must be "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" for an act to be considered sexual assault. She said in her verdict that mere groping will not fall under the definition of sexual assault.

Bombay HC's controversial judgment

The High Court was listening to the plea of a man who had been convicted for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The accused had been held guilty of the sexual assault after he pressed her breast and attempted to remove her salwar while luring her to his house. While the mother of the victim had reached the site and prevented any further wrongdoing, the family had lodged an FIR against the accused who had been sentenced to jail by the lower court under various sections including the POSCO Act.

Justice Ganediwala however, stated that the act did not amount to 'sexual assault' unless the accused 'removed clothes of the victim or slid hands inside the garments, making it a physical or skin-to-skin contact.

"Admittedly, it is not the case of the prosecution that the accused removed her top and pressed her breast. As such, there is no direct physical contact i.e. skin-to-skin with sexual intent without penetration," she held.

