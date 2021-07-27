NCW To Launch 24/7 Helpline Number On July 27 For Women Facing Abuse And Domestic Violence

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is all set to launch its 24/7 helpline number for women facing cases of violence and sexual harassment. The digital helpline number will be launched on July 27, Tuesday by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani in the presence of Madam Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma, Members of the Commission, Shri Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Development and Shri Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO, Digital India Corporation.

24/7 Helpline Number for Women

As an initiative towards helping women facing violence and sexual harassment, the National Commission for Women (NCW) through a press release has announced the launch of a 24 hours emergency helpline number for providing emergency and non-emergency services to women facing possible violence. The helpline number will connect the complainants to appropriate officials such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority, psychological services, etc. Also, the helpline number will be providing information on different women-related government programs.

The number will help to reach out to the women facing violence and harassment in their own homes and provide help from police, psychosocial counselling services, and One-Stop Centres. It will be very helpful for monitoring violence against women including domestic violence, sexual assault, physical and mental harassment by family, and many more.

The number has been developed in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The team working with the helpline number will include experts who can answer any questions from females aged 18 or above. It will be operated from the premises of the National Commission for Women located in New Delhi.

National Commission for Women

The National Commission for Women operates under the Ministry of Women and Child Development by the Union Government and looks into the complaints registered by women across various categories. It also aims to address such complaints by providing adequate and relevant help to the complainants. The complaints are received in online as well as offline forms through its website.

Thus, as a part of this, the commission has now launched the digital helpline number.

(Image Source: ANI)