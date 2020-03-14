The Debate
Rekha Sharma To Send 'notice' To Delhi Restaurant For Denying Entry To Woman Wearing Saree

General News

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said she will send a notice to the restaurant authorities who stopped a woman from entering the bar for wearing Indian ethnic attire

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said on Saturday that she will send a notice to the restaurant authorities who stopped a woman from entering the bar for wearing Indian ethnic attire. 

In a shocking video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the restaurant 'Kylin and Ivy' located in Ambience mall, Delhi denied entry to Sangeeta K Nag for wearing a saree. The restaurant staff is heard saying 'We don't allow such clothes'.

Lashing out at the restaurant, Rekha Sharma said that an Indian restaurant denying entry to a woman for wearing saree cannot operate in the country. 

Video surfaces

Sangeeta Nag took to Twitter to share her experience with the restaurant in the Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi. In the video, staff of the restaurant can be seen refusing to grant entry to her and another person, saying “ethnic is something we don’t allow here”.

The restaurant reportedly has a strict dress code: "Smart casuals only/ no shorts/slippers." “The fuss is that their dress code doesn’t mention ethnic wear. He only speaks of it in the video. Hidden rules,” she tweeted.

After her tweet went viral, the restaurant reached out to Sangeeta with an apology. Tweeting the apology, she thanked the restaurant for reaching out to her.

First Published:
