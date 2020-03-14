Rekha Sharma To Send 'notice' To Delhi Restaurant For Denying Entry To Woman Wearing Saree

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said on Saturday that she will send a notice to the restaurant authorities who stopped a woman from entering the bar for wearing Indian ethnic attire.

In a shocking video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the restaurant 'Kylin and Ivy' located in Ambience mall, Delhi denied entry to Sangeeta K Nag for wearing a saree. The restaurant staff is heard saying 'We don't allow such clothes'.

Lashing out at the restaurant, Rekha Sharma said that an Indian restaurant denying entry to a woman for wearing saree cannot operate in the country.

How the hell this restaurant is allowed to operate in india if it stops woman for wearing Saree, and says 'we don't allow such clothes'. Will be sending them notice. https://t.co/GWo6cJReO9 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) March 14, 2020

Video surfaces

Sangeeta Nag took to Twitter to share her experience with the restaurant in the Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi. In the video, staff of the restaurant can be seen refusing to grant entry to her and another person, saying “ethnic is something we don’t allow here”.

@bishnoikuldeep My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals’ but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand! pic.twitter.com/ZtJJ1Lfq38 — Sangeeta K Nag (@sangeetaknag) March 10, 2020

The restaurant reportedly has a strict dress code: "Smart casuals only/ no shorts/slippers." “The fuss is that their dress code doesn’t mention ethnic wear. He only speaks of it in the video. Hidden rules,” she tweeted.

After her tweet went viral, the restaurant reached out to Sangeeta with an apology. Tweeting the apology, she thanked the restaurant for reaching out to her.

Thank you for reaching out to apologise for the incident last evening @KhanijoSaurabh pic.twitter.com/NyEh3gusVz — Sangeeta K Nag (@sangeetaknag) March 11, 2020

