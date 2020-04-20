NCW Urges AIIMS RDA To Probe Suicide case Of A Doctor Over 'caste & Gender' Discrimination

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has appealed to the Director of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to investigate into the matter of a doctor attempting suicide allegedly due to caste discrimination and sexual harassment. The NCW has urged the RDA Director to conduct an inquiry in the alleged casteist, sexist harassment on the doctor, adding that it has demanded to avoid such recurrence of discrimination against doctors.

AIIMS RDA writes to Union Health Min

Earlier on Sunday, the RDA of AIIMS had written to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the 'inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassment of a resident doctor by faculty at AIIMS.'

"We would like to bring to your kind notice a serious event of caste and gender-based discrimination of a Senior Resident of CDER, AIIMS, New Delhi. The Resident has made repeated appeals to the Department, Director and also has been represented through RDA AIIMS to the Administration. Despite multiple letters, there has been no adequate action taken to address the issue of grave concern and eventually leading to the Resident to the edge making her take the drastic step to end her life after losing hope of justice in this prestigious institute," the letter by AIIMS RDA to the Union Minister read.

The female doctor attempted suicide on Friday, one of her colleagues at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had informed. Further, measures should be taken to ensure the safety and security of women staff and doctors in all AIIMS departments, the NCW letter to the RDA demanded.

