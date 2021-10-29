NDA 141st Passing Out Parade: MM Naravane Reviews Autumn Term Parade In Pune

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday reviewed the Passing Out Parade for the Autumn term at Khetarpal Parade Ground, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune. The October 29 Parade was the 141st course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and marked the completion of the three years of uncompromised training at the academy for the passing cadets. The Chief is an alumnus of the NDA and belongs to the 56th course.

Indian Army Passing Out Parade

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passing Out Parade for Autumn term underway at National Defence Academy in Pune. Army Chief General MM Naravane is reviewing the parade. pic.twitter.com/rqHrRMBc6d — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Passing Out Parade under COVID-19 norms

The Parade addressed the cadets and honoured the commendable passing out cadets on the occasion. This was the fourth passing out parade conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols. This time also, the academy did not invite parents, guests, and media like the last three events owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The passed out Army cadets join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala in Kerala for one more year of military training before completing the practice and deploying to respective forces.

Women to join NDA in 2022

Earlier on October 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had confirmed that women will be eligible to join the country's premier tri-service pre-commissioning training institute, the National Defence Academy (NDA), commencing in 2022. He was speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual conference on the Role of Women in Armed Forced. The Defence Minister had added that the induction of women in Military Police commenced in 2020, which led to the presence of women in the rank and file of the Army.

The action from Defence Ministry came after Supreme Court on August 18 declared women and females in the country eligible to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. While ordering so, the top court had held that women should not be denied their basic right, followed by the Centre's affirmation that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA examination would be released thereafter. Breaking shackles of gender discrimination, the top court acknowledged the inequality in the elite situation and came down heavily on the army's mindset in maintaining equal opportunities for empowerment of all genders.