BJP Ally Backs Centre On CAA & NPR, Calls For PM's NRC Statement To Be Taken At Face Value

On Wednesday, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan allayed fears about the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register. Revealing that he had talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue, he appealed to the people to take the PM’s categorical statement on the National Register of Citizens at face value. Moreover, Paswan slammed the opposition for questioning the NPR at this juncture, while doing nothing to stop it when in power from 2004 to 2014.

Ram Vilas Paswan remarked, “The Muslim brothers in our country are ours. Till we are there, the government is there, the Constitution is there, no one can raise a finger against any Muslim, Dalit, poor people and any other person. We want to reassure people that we are in government and we have had discussions with the Home Minister and the PM also. Is the National Population Register happening for the first time? As far as NRC is concerned, there has been no discussion regarding it. The PM’s words need to be trusted when he himself has clarified that there is no question of implementing NRC.”

The LJP chief added, “Those people who are linking NPR to the CAA and say that there was an amendment in the law in 2003, what were they doing for all this while? After 2003, came 2004. This government came to power in 2014.”

'Only related to persecuted communities'

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dispelled the myths surrounding the CAA. He maintained that it was not related to any citizen irrespective of religion. Prasad clarified that the persecuted communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh would benefit from this law.

Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified, “This law in terms of constitutional requirement is binding in our country. The CAA is not related to any Indian- Muslim included, much less to any citizen. It is only and only related to persecuted communities in the three countries- Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. All these three countries are declared Islamic republics as per their Constitution and who are these communities- Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains.”

