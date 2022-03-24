NDA Exam: Over 1 Lakh Women Appeared, Says Centre After SC Questions Recruitment Cap

As the Supreme Court pulls up the Centre for capping women cadets' entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha that over 1,16,891 women appeared for the NDA/NA entrance exams in 2021.

It added that women were commissioned in 10 services as officers and as Military police in the Army. There are 12 cadres of the Indian Navy where women were recruited as officers and all services of Indian Airforces recruited women as officers.

Over 1 lakh women appear in NDA entrance exam; recruitment restricted to 19

On December 15, the UPSC released the results for NDA/NA entrance exams which were conducted on 14 November 2021. A total of 8,009 candidates have qualified for the written exam and one Nibha Bharti topped the exam. However, the recruitment has been restricted to a mere 19 women NDA cadets.

Recently, in January, the SC asked the Centre to explain why, despite its orders, the intake of women candidates in NDA for the year 2022 has been restricted to 19, the same figure as last year. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh pulled up the Centre calling the cap an 'ad-hoc' measure which cannot be for all times. The SC gave the Centre three weeks time to file an affidavit explaining it.

“The figure is the same as for the 2021 test. Last year, you said that it was due to infrastructure problems that the intake of women will be less. Now, again for the year 2022, you have proposed to take the same number of women candidates. Why have you fixed this figure?," asked the SC.

According to the Centre, of the 8,009 candidates qualified for the Service Selection Board test - 1,002 candidates were women and 7,007 men. NDA will take in 400 cadets in the current NDA-II 2021 intake - of which 208 candidates, including 10 women, will go to the Army, the Navy will take in 42 candidates including three women, while the IAF will admit 120 candidates, of which six will be women. Thus, the total number of women to be inducted into the NDA in June 2022 is 19.

In September 2021, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to induct women candidates into the National Defence Academy (NDA), thus inducting them for Permanent Commission. Later, it ruled that women's induction cannot be postponed by one year as sought by the Centre. The Centre had submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate, that can be put in place by May 2022.