NDA Govt Curbed Terror In J&K, Insurgency In North-east, Left Wing Extremism: Amit Shah

The BJP-led government at the Centre has substantially succeeded in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the north-east and Left wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He told the IPS probationers that a new approach is needed in securing economic centres of the country, protecting the human rights of the poor, making investigation evidence-based and curbing the terror links of narcotics besides enhancing focus on the cyber and financial fraud front.

Shah said if you see the internal security situation before eight years, Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas were three hotspots.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, terror incidents have come down drastically, he said.

Following peace pacts with several militant organisations in the north-east more than 8,000 cadre were brought to the mainstream, and by resolving border disputes with states and through developmental works peace has been established in northeast and a new era of development has started there, he said.

The Minister said top leadership of Maoists has been controlled and the number of LWE-affected districts have now come down to 46 from 96 in 2010.

"After eight years, the government was, to a large extent, successful in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the northeast and Left Wing Extremism," Shah said.

"Recently by banning the Popular Front of India we have presented a successful example for the world to see," he said. "This shows how much our commitment towards democracy has become robust and strong." He further said terror-related incidents have come down due to zero tolerance against terrorism, strong framework for counter-terror laws and strengthening of agencies and due to assertive political will.

Amit Shah said NIA is expanding in all the states of the country now, and added expansion of NIA and NCB has helped in controlling narcotics and terrorism-related crimes.

Shah further called upon the IPS probationers to be ready for the multi-dimensional challenges.

He said the security scenario is changing adding threat patterns are now becoming dynamic. Earlier the country's problems were geographical and now thematic threats are emerging, and you have to deal with cyber crimes, data misuse and misinformation war, he said.

"You have to adapt to multi-dimensional policing from single-dimensional policing. Earlier, terrorism, insurgency and day-to-day policing challenges were there and now we have multi-dimensional challenges--terror finance, narco terror, information warfare, fourth generation information warfare. You have to be prepared to deal with them.

Shah asked the IPS probationers to be accessible, accountable and approachable.

You will be known as the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden age) batch. It will be a matter of pride for you, he further said.

He also told them to maintain a professional and personal life balance and gain the confidence of subordinates and people.

Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security.

According to him, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives during the challenging times.

A total 195 officer trainees- 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees- from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.