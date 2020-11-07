NDA Passing Out Parade: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria Addresses Outgoing Cadets

The National Defence Academy (NDA) marked its 139th-course Passing Out Parade on Saturday as 217 cadets graduated from the premier tri-services defence academy. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who presided over the parade as the reviewing officer, stressed to the outgoing cadets the need for the Armed Forces to combat hybrid threats as the present day's battlespace was 'highly complex and multi-dimensional'. Further, the IAF chief also said that 'geopolitical churnings around the world have a direct bearing on the security environment in our neighbourhood'.

“The NDA is not just the cradle of leadership, but a true cradle of joint manship. The vast experience of joint training at the NDA needs to be carried forward to the respective academies,” he said.

“Today’s battle-space is highly complex and multidimensional with unpredictable security scenarios and high operational tempo. In the battle-space, operational response and demand will be an integrated synergistic approach to all operations,” he added.

“Our armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts. This mandates very high levels of knowledge, dedication, commitment and sacrifice and leadership at all levels at all times. This is what each service and the nation would expect from you,” he added.