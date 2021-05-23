NDA Pays Tribute To Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary Who Died In MiG-21 Crash

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 23, paid tribute to Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary, who died in a MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab. On Thursday night, a Bison aircraft was on an operational sortie from Suratgarh in Rajasthan, when it crashed in Langeana village. On Saturday, May 22, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Hut of Remembrance in honour of late Sqn Ldr Choudhary, with Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant of the National Defense Academy, and others paying tribute, according to a statement from the premier military institution. The "Hut of Remembrance" at NDA is a sublime cenotaph that honours the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers who have served in the armed forces and have died in the line of duty.

NDA pays tribute to Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary

The official statement read, "Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary was an alumnus of 124 NDA Course, R Squadron and passed out in May 2013. After passing out from the Air Force Academy, he was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

IAF MiG-21 Bison crashes in Punjab

IAF officials moved Squadron Leader's body, draped in the tricolour, from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad to his family's home in Ganganagar, Meerut, on Saturday morning. After keeping the body briefly at the residence for people to bid the last farewell to the martyred pilot, the IAF officials began the drive for the pilot's ancestral village. The last rites of IAF fighter pilot Abhinav Choudhary were performed with full military honours at his ancestral village Pusar in Baghpat.

Abhinav joined the Indian Air Force in 2014 and was stationed at Pathankot Air Base. 'Many IAF pilots had to fly obsolete aircraft, losing their lives,' Satendra Chaudhary said after learning of his death on Friday in Meerut. This was the year's third MiG-21 crash. Since 1971-72, more than 400 MiG-21s have crashed, killing over 200 pilots and 50 civilians on the ground.

