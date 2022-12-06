NDA To Chair Strategy Meet In New Delhi Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are scheduled to have a strategy meeting in New Delhi at 2 pm on Tuesday. This meeting comes a day before the beginning of the winter session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top NDA leaders will be participating in this meeting, as per the sources.

NDA strategy meeting ahead of Winter session

Republic TV has learned that in the meeting, the NDA leaders will chalk out strategies and discuss the smooth functioning of the Parliament session. The Union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. The session will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29 with a total of 17 working days. The session was delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

Later in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on for an all-party meeting where the representatives of all the political fronts are invited in connection with the Winter session.

#BREAKING | NDA strategy meeting to be held today at 2 PM, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which begins tomorrow.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/K8z1mJ9jZu — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

BJP gears up for 2024 general elections

Earlier on December 5, PM Modi attended the 2-day national office bearers meeting in Delhi at the party headquarters. The meeting was presided over by party president JP Nadda and attended by the party's national office bearers, in charge and co-in-charge of all states, in charge of various fronts, state presidents, and general secretaries of state organizations.

The meeting included discussions pertaining to the strategies and preparations for the assembly elections in 2023 and the 2024 Lok sabha polls, including the various organisational activities ranging from booth-level committees to national-level programmes. The upcoming assembly elections were also discussed as states like-- Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Chhattisgarh are due for polls next year. The list may also include Union territory Jammu and Kashmir.