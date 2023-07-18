NDA Vs Oppn Unity Meets: 2 Groups To Strategise Today Ahead Of Key State, LS 2024 Polls

Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in some states and the General Elections in 2024, two mega alliance meetings will take place today – the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP in Delhi and the opposition alliance which is yet to be named, at a conclave in Bengaluru. BJP claimed yesterday that the NDA meet will be attended by a total of 38 parties while the opposition alliance will see 26 parties in attendance.

After the conclusion of the informal talks of the alliance of opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Well begun is half done." According to sources, the meeting will discuss the common objective to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The other issues to be deliberated upon include EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, drafting of a Common Minimum programme as well as deciding on the name of the united front.

Agenda of the Opposition meet

The draft agenda of the opposition meeting will be to set up a draft committee for drafting the common minimum programme and communications points for the alliance for the 2024 General Elections for chalking out the joint programme of parties, which includes rallies, conventions and agitation. The other agenda points include arriving upon a seat-sharing formula on a state-to-state basis and also finalising the name of the opposition grouping.

Moreover, the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a list of suggestions to the Election Commission may also come up for discussion. The opposition leaders also set up a common secretariat for the proposed alliance. Additionally, to discuss various issues pertaining to the alliance, several committees are expected to be constituted, and many groups and sub-groups may also be formed.

CMP may be finalised

A source said, “There is a proposal to formulate a common minimum programme.” Moreover, as meetings cannot be held within a short duration between 26 political parties, it is also proposed to form a group of coordination, said sources. They added that a group might also be formed to decide on the formula for seat-sharing.

Sources said Congress is claiming the position of the convenor of the opposition coalition as it is the largest party of the grouping. However, they also said that some parties also proposed making Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the convenor of the grouping at the opposition meet held in Patna last month. If there is a unanimity on the matter, the Congress would go along, sources said.

The sources also said that no one objected to the name of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is also not a contender for the post of Prime Minister. The sources said that opposition parties are keen not to make the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a battle between “a leader vs Modi” but to keep the focus on issues and make it a “Modi vs people” battle.