Last Updated:

NDA's 142nd Passing Out Parade Held In Pune; COAS Vivek Ram Chaudhari Congratulates Cadets

The Passing out Parade of the cadets of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) took place on Monday morning in Pune, Maharashtra.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: Republic/ANI


Following the convocation ceremony of the cadets of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Sunday, the Passing out Parade took place in Pune on Monday morning. This comes as a mark of completion of the professional training of the cadets at the academy after three years of tough training. 

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari also reviewed the parade on the ground following which he addressed the cadets. Notably, the parade was held at the Khetrapal Ground in Pune. A proud moment for the passing cadets and their parents, the cadets were seen in their white summer uniforms displaying an immaculate parade. 

After three years of gruelling training, the cadets of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) are all set to pass out from the academy, following the Passing out Parade (POP) which is taking place in Pune on Monday morning.

The parade which usually culminates with a final slow march also witnesses the presence of the trainers as well as the faculty members who share their pride moment on the passing out of the cadets. Also, fresh cadets can be seen cheering for the seniors. 

READ | IAF signs MoU with IIT-Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems

Notably, two batches of cadets pass every year from the military academy based at Khadakwasla in Pune and further continue with another year of re-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces. 

COAS Vivek Ram Chaudhari salutes forces

In the meantime, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who earlier reviewed the parade later addressed the cadets.

Addressing the event, he exuded confidence in the passing cadets and said that he is confident that all of them will bring glory to the country. Further stating that all the three services - Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force - have heavily invested in technology leading to a major change in the method of war-fighting.

READ | Indian Army signs MoU with Jammu University to start Bhadarwahi language course for troops

In addition to that, he also congratulated the award winners and further called it a matter of honour. "It is nostalgic for me and a matter of honour for me to be at NDA", he said. 

READ | J&K: Indian Army distributes saplings, spreads 'Go Green' message in Kupwara district

Also, extending a word of advice to the fresh pass outs, he noted that the armed forces will look upon them to carry forward the service and thus unquestioned integrity is important and the cadets will need to adopt emerging situations. 

 

Image: Republic/ANI

READ | Indian Army's Northern Command condoles demise of 7 soldiers in Ladakh bus accident
READ | NDA: Will need to excel to compete with girls in upcoming academic year, NITI Aayog CEO tells cadets
Tags: NDA, Pune, Indian Air Force
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND