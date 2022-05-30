NDA's 142nd Passing Out Parade Held In Pune; COAS Vivek Ram Chaudhari Congratulates Cadets

Following the convocation ceremony of the cadets of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Sunday, the Passing out Parade took place in Pune on Monday morning. This comes as a mark of completion of the professional training of the cadets at the academy after three years of tough training.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari also reviewed the parade on the ground following which he addressed the cadets. Notably, the parade was held at the Khetrapal Ground in Pune. A proud moment for the passing cadets and their parents, the cadets were seen in their white summer uniforms displaying an immaculate parade.

After three years of gruelling training, the cadets of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) are all set to pass out from the academy, following the Passing out Parade (POP) which is taking place in Pune on Monday morning.

#WATCH | The Passing Out Parade of 142nd Course of National Defence Academy (NDA) being held in Pune, Maharashtra



The parade which usually culminates with a final slow march also witnesses the presence of the trainers as well as the faculty members who share their pride moment on the passing out of the cadets. Also, fresh cadets can be seen cheering for the seniors.

Notably, two batches of cadets pass every year from the military academy based at Khadakwasla in Pune and further continue with another year of re-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces.

COAS Vivek Ram Chaudhari salutes forces

In the meantime, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who earlier reviewed the parade later addressed the cadets.

Addressing the event, he exuded confidence in the passing cadets and said that he is confident that all of them will bring glory to the country. Further stating that all the three services - Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force - have heavily invested in technology leading to a major change in the method of war-fighting.

In addition to that, he also congratulated the award winners and further called it a matter of honour. "It is nostalgic for me and a matter of honour for me to be at NDA", he said.

Also, extending a word of advice to the fresh pass outs, he noted that the armed forces will look upon them to carry forward the service and thus unquestioned integrity is important and the cadets will need to adopt emerging situations.

