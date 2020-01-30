The Debate
Assam: NDFB Cadres Lay Down Arms To Mark The Martyrdom Day Of Mahatma Gandhi

General News

A total of 1,615 cadres of NDFB laid down their arms at a surrender ceremony held in Assam's Guwahati, to mark the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi on Thursday.

After signing the Bodo Peace Accord, a total of 1,615 cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms at a surrender ceremony held in Assam's Guwahati on Thursday.

The cadres of all four fractions of NDFB laid down their weapons before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the arms lay down ceremony to mark the Martyrs' Day of Mahatma Gandhi.

The NDFB cadres deposited 178 weapons including AK series rifle, M-16 rifle, 4803 rounds live ammunition, 14 grenades, one 2 inch mortar.

