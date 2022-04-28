NDMA Issues Public Notice Regarding Filing Claims For Compensation In COVID-19 Deaths

On Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India issued a public notice regarding the filing of claims for compensation in the case of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced the public notice through their official Twitter handle on Thursday and stated, "NDMA issues a public notice regarding filing claims for the compensation in the case of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19." This comes following an order of the Supreme Court on March 24, related to the compensation in the case of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19.

NDMA issues a public notice regarding filing claims for the compensation in the case of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19.

"The General Public is hereby informed that Hon'ble Supreme Court vide its Order (Reportable) dated 24th March 2022 in the Miscellaneous Application No. 1805 of 2021 in Writ Petition (C) No. 539 of 2021 has issued following key directions," a statement from NDMA public notice read. In the circular, NDMA fixed the outer limit of 60 days to file the claims for compensation prior to 20th March. "Fixing of Outer Time Limit of 60 Days [w.e.f 24.3.2022, the date of the Hon'ble Supreme Court’s Order] to file the claims for compensation in case the death occurred due to COVID-19 prior to 20th March 2022," NDMA said.

With regards to future deaths due to COVID-19, it stated, "For future deaths, ninety days’ time shall be provided from the date of

death due to COVID-19 to file the claim for compensation." It further added, "The earlier Order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of claim shall continue to be enforced."

"In a bid to minimize the risk of fake claims, random scrutiny of the 5% of the claim applications shall be made at the first instance. If it is found that anybody has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and liable to be punished accordingly," a statement from NDMA's public notice read.

NDMA also stated that in case of extreme hardship where any claimant could not make an application within the time prescribed, it will be open for the claimant to approach the Grievance Redressal Committee and make the claim through Grievance Redressal Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that in India over 5.2 lakh people lost their lives to COVID-19.

PM Modi on current COVID-19 situation in India

Chairing his 24th meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation amid a slight rise in cases, PM Modi on Wednesday urged all states to remain alert. Maintaining that the pandemic remains a key challenge, he called for a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach to stop the spread of the infection at the outset.

PM Modi remarked, "It is clear that the COVID-19 challenge is not over yet. We are watching in European countries how Omicron and its sub-variants can create a serious situation. In the last few months in some countries, many surges have happened due to these sub-variants. Indians have managed to keep the situation under control compared to other countries. Despite this, we have to remain alert owing to the manner in which cases are rising in the last two weeks in some states. We have learnt a lot from the wave which came a few months ago. All citizens successfully tackled Omicron without panic."