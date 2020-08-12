NDMA To Offer Psychosocial Counselling To People Infected With Coronavirus

While the entire world has been grappling with Coronavirus and related issues, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences on Wednesday, launched a psychosocial hotline to help people infected with the Coronavirus.

The primary reason for launching this initiative was to counsel the people for their apprehensions and anxieties. People who would volunteer for the same would have to offer a kind of remote psychosocial first aid to the people infected with the same and would have to dedicate either two hours every day or select the days of the week that they could work.

While the work remains voluntary, the counselors would get a token honorarium of Rs 500 per day for making a minimum of 10 successful calls and thereafter, Rs. 50 for every successful call. The maximum a counselor can earn is Rs. 1000 per day would be received.

Would you like to be a #CovidWarrior and help people fight #COVID19?



Join NDMA's initiative to provide remote #psychosocial care to people with COVID-19.



Send your resume to maitreyee.m@ndma.gov.in



— NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (@ndmaindia) August 11, 2020

People interested would have to work from home and all that they would need is either an Android phone or an iPhone with a strong internet connection.

The volunteers who would make the calls won't have to shell out any money from their pockets for the calls. After enrolling for the same, they would have to install an app inside their phones and further can make calls through the same. All of the volunteers, who would enroll for the service would be given an online orientation before starting the counseling process.

Privacy, during the same, shall be of utmost concern, and details that would be available to counselors include Name, age, gender, age, district, and state. The phone number of patients shall be covered to maintain the confidentiality of the clients.

Each counselor will have to send a brief report of each conversation with a client in a specific format to NDMA.

People who wish to volunteer will have to send their resumes at maitreyee.m@ndma.gov.in

