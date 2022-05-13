NDMA reviews preparations ahead of monsoon, plans NDRF deployment in flood-prone areas

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The monsoon this year is likely to be normal and the National Disaster Response Force is planning per-monsoon deployment in flood-prone areas in consultation with state governments, according to an official statement.

This was conveyed at a review meeting on the pre-monsoon and monsoon situation convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Friday, the statement said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the forecast of the south-west monsoon 2022 is likely to be normal, it said. The NDRF in consultation with the states and Union Territories has already planned for pre-monsoon deployment for most vulnerable areas with respect to flooding, the statement said.

The NDMA held the meeting as a follow up to the review of the heatwave and monsoon preparedness meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5.

Based on the recommendations of the prime minister, adoption of the concept of decision support system with integrated flood early warning system was discussed at the Friday's meeting, the statement said.

The need to adopt this system, which can help in reduction of urban floods to a great extent especially if adopted by municipal bodies of the states, was emphasised, it said.

Danger and warning levels of reservoirs and dams were also reviewed and the need for timely checks was emphasised.

The new emerging threats of flooding of sand mines and coal mines were also discussed along with the deployment of 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers to help manage disasters at various levels in districts and states, the statement said.

Timely procurement and storing of gears and equipment was also discussed. Impact-based urban flood forecasting and areas prone to flash floods were also highlighted, it said.

Efforts of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in preparation of "Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas" of various states were also deliberated upon, the statement said.

The meeting reviewed the Disaster Management Plans (SDMPs) of the 19 states and Union Territories.

Discussions were also held on ensuring functionality of State Emergency Operation Centres and District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) 24X7 and 365 days a year, the statement said. Use of Damini App, Nowcast, as also various Google alerts for effective early warning dissemination was emphasised to achieve a target of zero mortality in the coming monsoon season, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by officers and scientists from the IMD, NRSC, Central Water Commission (CWC), Integrated Defence Staff, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Resident Commissioners of 19 flood prone states and UTs. PTI ACB TDS TDS

