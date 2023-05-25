NDMC Approves Setting Up More EV Charging Points In Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved the setting up of more EV charging stations in Lutyens' Delhi to promote eco-friendly transport, according to an official statement.

The NDMC had a council meeting during which they approved a project for revamping the sub-transmission and distribution network to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers and to ensure a financially and operationally efficient distribution sector.

"The Project for revamping of Sub-Transmission & Distribution Network including feeders, distribution transformers and boundary metering under reforms-based and result linked, revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) for the NDMC area was approved by the council," the NDMC said in a statement.

The benefits of the project include a reduction of technical and commercial losses from existing above 15 per cent to below 12 per cent, improved infrastructure of distribution company, reliability of power supply, reduction in outage time and monitoring of load demand, it said.

In order to promote eco-friendly transport, the council has approved the setting up of public EV charging stations infrastructure in the NDMC Area under the national Electric Mobility Program wherein memorandum of understanding (MoUs) would be signed with the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the statement said.

These PSUs are Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) – a "Mini Ratna" central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, KELTRON – a Kerala government undertaking under the Kerala state electronics development corporation limited, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd. – a subsidiary of HLL Life Care Limited, an enterprise for exploring and providing seamless facilities across the NDMC area.

In order to strengthen the functioning of the civil department with greater efficiency, the council also approved the revival of 27 posts of executive engineer in the civil engineering department to enable for filling up the said post on promotion from assistant engineer, the statement said.

The betterment of educational policies has always been paramount for the NDMC. Accordingly, the council resolved the proposal of recruitment rules for the post of nursery assistant teacher.

The education department has been directed to obtain the requisite approval from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and get the same notified in gazette at the earliest and take immediate action to fill the posts through the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB), it added.