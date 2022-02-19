NDMC panel nod for regularisation of sanitation workers engaged from 1998-2003

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The standing committee of the north corporation on Friday approved a proposal on regularisation of sanitation workers engaged from April 1998 to March 2003, officials said.

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

The proposal will now await the nod of the House of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The panel in its meeting held at the Civic Centre approved the proposal on regularisation of sanitation workers who were engaged from April 1998 to March 2003, officials said.

The erstwhile unified Muncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into North, South and East corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC in 2012.

The proposal says that the erstwhile MCD had in 1978 approved regularisation of daily-wage employees in a phased manner.

The NDMC had in 2021 approved regularisation of substitute or daily-wage sanitation workers, who were engaged from April 1, 1998 to March 31, 2003, with effect from April 1, 2006, after converting them into daily wager employees with effect from March 31, 2006 in the pay scale of Rs 2,550-3,200, against the vacant posts lying in zones concerned in a phase-wise manner, it says.

Now, the matter has been discussed with higher authorities and it was decided to "place a fresh preamble" for seeking approval of the corporation for regularisation in next phase, it added.

Out of 2,673 vacant posts in the six zones of the NDMC, 500 of these are proposed to be filled in the first phase, it said.

In addition, the remaining substitute sanitation workers, engaged up to March 31, 2003, would also be regularised as and when vacant posts are available, the proposal says.

Besides, a proposal to install solar power panels on rooftops of various municipal buildings or lands in partnership with an agency with a revenue sharing model was also approved, officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior official said a nominated AAP member raised the issue of some sealed properties in Civil Lines area, during the panel meet on Friday following which Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain acknowledged it.

Later, the municipal commissioner suggested that a small committee, having chieg legal officer, chief engineer (building) and another member could be set up to look if there are ways of dealing properties, according to the norms prescribed by the SC-mandated monitoring committee on sealing.

PTI KND SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)