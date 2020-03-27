COVID-19 Crisis: NDRF Chief Says 6000 Personnel, 12 Battalions Across Country On Standby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief, SN Pradhan on Friday stated that the force currently has 6000 personnel on stand by and can be used by states in any capacity required amid the COVID-19 crisis. SN Pradhan informed that the NDRF has 12 battalions and 45-50 sub-stations across the country, adding that some states have already started using the NDRF personnel. Amid the 21-lockdown imposed across the country, so far 724 positive cases and 17 deaths have been reported in the country.

'NDRF is on standby'

Speaking to Republic TV, SN Pradhan said, "Right now the issue is keeping the NDRF on standby for the use of states. The states have been intimidated. I have sent a letter to all Chief Secretaries. The letter says that the NDRF is on all alert standby which means that they can be used at any time. Just to get it down to numbers we have 12 battalions and 45-50 stations across the country which cover almost all the states."

"We are looking at 6000 personnel on standby and the states have already started using them in some capacity. Most of them are MFR (Medical First Response) trained and they are also trained in Pre-Hospital Training," he added.

Furthermore, he stated, "The dictum for the NDRF is never to decline a requirement for the nation. This is a biological disaster that we are looking at. We have equipped our personnel with 50% of the medical equipments. They are ready with suits and masks. More than 20 states have placed NDRF personnel in the COVID-19 control rooms. So that the monitoring of both - medical and law and order - can be done by the NDRF."

Coronavirus crisis in India

With the rising number of cases amid the lockdown, President Ram Nath Kovind has asked Governor, LGs to take stock of the situation and work towards its containment. He also urged Governors, LGs to mobilise volunteers of Red Cross, voluntary and religious organisations to contain coronavirus at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Council of Research, on Friday, revealed that India will soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential drugs for COVID-19, in the daily press briefing. Moreover, Health secretary Lav Agarwal stated that ICMR will try to look at repurposing molecules to get a clear clue on the drug work in labs. He added that if it is successful, ICMR can take it to trials.

