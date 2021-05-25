NDRF Chief Speaks On Cyclone Yaas Preparedness: 'NDRF Teams Carrying Out Evacuation Ops'

As the cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the Balasore coast in Odisha, which is just 240 km from Kolkata on May 26, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) Chief SN Pradhan on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. While stating that the NDRF is currently engaged in one of the biggest operations in recent memory so far, the NDRF Chief said that the last big cyclone was Fani, which had taken place 2 years ago.

NDRF Chief SN Pradhan said, "At the time of the Fani cyclone, we had deployed 50 teams in Odisha and 30 teams in West Bengal. This time the deputation is of higher order. NDRF has deployed 52 teams across Odisha and 45 teams in West Bengal."

Cyclone Yaas: NDRF Chief speaks to Republic TV

While stating that whatever was demanded by the states has been given, SN Pradhan said that all the NDRF teams are on the ground now and the evacuation operations are currently underway. He further said that as per the reports, which have come by the state government, nearly 2 and a half lakh people in Odisha and over 8 and a half lakh people in West Bengal have been evacuated so far. Evacuation will be the life-blood of this whole process because the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Cabinet Minister, Health Ministry and all others have focused on just one aspect, which is zero casualties, the NDRF Chief added.

When asked that how the NDRF team are preparing to prepare for Cyclone Yaas amid the pandemic, SN Pradhan said, “It is a disaster within a disaster. We have got the hang of the situation literally. We have ensured that all our NDRF personnel are vaccinated, they have special apparel, including headgears and special medicinal kits. The NDRF teams are also accompanied by medics and doctors."

Remarking that the NDRF rescue teams do not have the opportunity to deny evacuation in areas, which are infected by the COVID-19 infection, Pradhan said that the personnel are ready to face the dual challenge of the pandemic and the cyclone as well. "I as the NDRF DG can connect to any of my operators. We are also equipped with very sophisticated equipment, which is capable of taking care of evacuation and clearance needs. Hence, I can say that we are ready for before, during and after phases of disaster in a very complete manner," he added.

Asserting that the roads will be damages, telephone polices will be disrupted, trees will fall, the kachcha houses will be destroyed, the NDRF Chief that there is not much that can be done about it. SN Pradhan said, "Resilient infrastructure can be created in the long run." Stating that the best thing to do focus upon in the current situation is to save a maximum number of lives.

SN Pradhan said, "Nobody is smarter than nature and we should be humble enough to understand that nature can transform behemoth anytime. Do not take any chance. It is a matter of a few days of discomfort in a cyclone shelter."

Cyclone Yass in Odisha

Meanwhile, ahead of Cyclone Yaas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has directed its rescue teams to ensure that the country's major medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive."

Also, SN Pradhan, the NDRF's director-general, said the force has set aside a total of 149 teams for evacuation and rescue operations, of which 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at the force's various bases across the country for fast airlift if necessary.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conferencing on Monday, May 24, to assess their preparedness, as well as that of central ministries and agencies, to deal with the situation arising from Cyclone Yaas. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting yesterday.

Amit Shah reviewed and reiterated to state/UT administrations that all COVID-19 clinics, laboratories, vaccine cold chains, and other medical facilities have sufficient power backup arrangements. He also advised them to ensure sufficient supplies of all necessary medicines and supplies in hospitals, given the likelihood of vehicle disruption.

