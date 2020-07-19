Odisha: NDRF, Fire Service Personnel To Donate Plasma For Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients

In a bid to help in the treatment of serious patients fighting Coronavirus in Odisha, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Fire Services personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, have volunteered to donate their plasma, officials said on Saturday.

They were diagnosed with the virus upon returning from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan restoration work. DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty announced on Twitter that 10 security personnel will donate plasma in the first phase at SCBMCH Cuttack.

We are happy to announce that our firefighters who recovered from #Covid_19 have volunteered to donate #plasma for treatment of serious #covid patients. Ten of them will donate plasma in the first phase at #SCBMCH Cuttack. True #CovidWarriors @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/qcVZtCN51l — DG Fire Services, Odisha (@DGFS_HGs_CD) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena announced that 37 NDRF personnel who had tested positive for the virus have recovered and have volunteered for plasma donation.

By today evening 37 Amphan returned personnel of @NDRFHQ 3rd Btn Munduli who were COVID+ve and recovered hv volunteered for plasma donation. Thanks to each one of them & to Mr Kispotta Btn Commandant, @satyaprad1 . @CMO_Odisha @SecyChief @IPR_Odisha @odisha_police @OdishaFire — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) July 18, 2020

The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said that nearly 295 personnel including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services were diagnosed with COVID-19 upon returning from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan duty.

