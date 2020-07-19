Last Updated:

Odisha: NDRF, Fire Service Personnel To Donate Plasma For Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients

NDRF & Odisha Fire Services personnel who have recovered from COVID-19, have volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of serious patients fighting the virus.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Odisha

In a bid to help in the treatment of serious patients fighting Coronavirus in Odisha, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Fire Services personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, have volunteered to donate their plasma, officials said on Saturday.

They were diagnosed with the virus upon returning from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan restoration work. DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty announced on Twitter that 10 security personnel will donate plasma in the first phase at SCBMCH Cuttack.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena announced that 37 NDRF personnel who had tested positive for the virus have recovered and have volunteered for plasma donation. 

The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said that nearly 295 personnel including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services were diagnosed with COVID-19 upon returning from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan duty.

(With input from agency)

