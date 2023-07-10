NDRF Official Heroically Saves 5 People Stuck In Raging Beas River

In a heroic act, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official rescued five people in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The NDRF received a cry for help from the Chharudu village situated near the Beas River in Kullu.

In a video shared by NDRF, the official could be seen rescuing stranded locals using an anchored rope as the river flows with a ferociously strong current. The NDRF personnel carried locals in their arms to the safe side in the heroic rescue. The rescue operations began at 12:50 PM and five locals were brought to safety. However, many are feared trapped in the adjoining affected areas and efforts are underway to rescue every soul.

“Our team rescued 05 victims safely with the help of anchored rope and harness till 1250 hrs. Operations still continue to rescue other 03-04 trapped victims from adjoining pieces of land in Beas River,” the NDRF said in a statement.

IMD issues red alert in 7 Himachal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh namely Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Besides, an orange alert has also been issued for three districts (Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur) as heavy rainfall is predicted in these areas over the next 48 hours.

The SSP Lahaul-Spiti in a statement said, “All personnel who have been rescued had come for camping. They have been safely rescued and stationed at a safe place. They have been given food and medicine. All are doing well. Multiple teams have been formed for rescue operations. The family members of those rescued have been informed about the well-being of their kin. Also, the camp manager has been advised to keep in touch with the families whose members were staying in the camp.”

The IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods and landslides in the state. In view of the heavy rainfall, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that all private and government educational institutions will be closed on July 10 and July 11. The Centre is also keeping an eye on the developments as Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently took stock of the situation in Himachal.

Meanwhile, similar conditions were witnessed in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR which have been affected due to incessant downpours.